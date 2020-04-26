Dr. Stephen Carryl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carryl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Carryl, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Carryl, MD
Dr. Stephen Carryl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Harlem Hospital Center.
Dr. Carryl's Office Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Bariatric Group1 Hanson Pl Ste 710, Brooklyn, NY 11243 Directions (718) 783-0934Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-8000
-
3
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Harlem Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Execellent in everything.
About Dr. Stephen Carryl, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carryl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carryl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carryl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carryl has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carryl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carryl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carryl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carryl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carryl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.