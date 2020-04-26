Overview of Dr. Stephen Carryl, MD

Dr. Stephen Carryl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Harlem Hospital Center.



Dr. Carryl works at Brooklyn Bariatric Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.