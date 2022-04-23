Overview

Dr. Stephen Carter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.