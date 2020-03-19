See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Stephen Casey, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Casey, MD

Dr. Stephen Casey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Casey works at Stephen Casey MD Inc in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Dr. Casey's Office Locations

    Stephen Casey MD Inc
    1555 East St Ste 300, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 243-3231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Bronchitis
Low Back Pain
Dyslipidemia
Bronchitis
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 19, 2020
    I like Dr Casey I dont care for his Medical Assistant She never returns phone message
    Bev Terry — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Casey, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902973480
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • David Grant Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casey works at Stephen Casey MD Inc in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Casey’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.