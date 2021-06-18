See All Hand Surgeons in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Stephen Cash, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Cash, MD

Dr. Stephen Cash, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Cash works at Main Line Hand Surgery in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lankenau Medical Build East
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 253, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-8823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Cash, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508817669
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center University Of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center University Of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cash works at Main Line Hand Surgery in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cash’s profile.

    Dr. Cash has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

