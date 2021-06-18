Overview of Dr. Stephen Cash, MD

Dr. Stephen Cash, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Cash works at Main Line Hand Surgery in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.