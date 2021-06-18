Dr. Stephen Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cash, MD
Dr. Stephen Cash, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Lankenau Medical Build East100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 253, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-8823
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful ,wonderful doctor I have seen Dr Cash over the last 28 years ,,, Dr Cash is a wonderful docter, surgeon and person . When I have had problems with my hands , joints , and cysts in my hand he has always resolved the problem . He goes over and beyond !!!?? The best Docter I have ever seen . “ Thanks Dr Cash for your help and great bed side manors. Regards Barbara A.Clemens Allentown , PA
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Montefiore Med Center University Of Pittsburgh
- Montefiore Med Center University Of Pittsburgh
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
