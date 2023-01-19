Dr. Stephen Cashman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cashman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cashman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Washington Regional Medical System3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-0455
ENT and Allergy Center2100 N Green Acres Rd Ste A, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-3363
- Washington Regional Medical Center
I had experienced difficulty swallowing for several months and scheduled a visit with Dr. Cashman. The entire staff was warm and friendly. I visited with Jaime initially and she did a thorough exam and explained her findings in great detail. I then visited with Dr. Cashman and he completed a laryngoscopy. Fortunately, their findings were relatively benign providing great relief to me.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Houston / University Park
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cashman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cashman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cashman works at
Dr. Cashman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cashman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cashman speaks Spanish.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Cashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cashman.
