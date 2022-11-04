Overview of Dr. Stephen Cassis, MD

Dr. Stephen Cassis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Roane General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cassis works at Dr. Stephen Cassis in Charleston, WV with other offices in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.