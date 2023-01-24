See All Dermatologists in Greeley, CO
Dr. Stephen Castle, DO

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Castle, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Dr. Castle works at Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Greeley in Greeley, CO with other offices in Fort Morgan, CO and Sterling, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Greeley
    7251 W 20th St Unit E, Greeley, CO 80634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5824
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Fort Morgan
    1000 Lincoln St, Fort Morgan, CO 80701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 658-3536
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Sterling
    1405 S 8th Ave Ste 102, Sterling, CO 80751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 658-3489
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Castle, DO

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1932217742
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Dewitt Army Comm Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
