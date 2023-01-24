Dr. Stephen Castle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Castle, DO
Dr. Stephen Castle, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Greeley7251 W 20th St Unit E, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (720) 764-5824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Fort Morgan1000 Lincoln St, Fort Morgan, CO 80701 Directions (970) 658-3536MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Sterling1405 S 8th Ave Ste 102, Sterling, CO 80751 Directions (970) 658-3489MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Was seen quickly. Dr. Castle was knowledgeable, pleasant. Although seen quickly, didn't feel like I was being rushed.
About Dr. Stephen Castle, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932217742
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Dewitt Army Comm Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Castle has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
