Overview of Dr. Stephen Castracane, MD

Dr. Stephen Castracane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Castracane works at Richard B. Feldman D.p.m. LLC in West Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.