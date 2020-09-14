Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cattaneo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
The Cancer Survivorship Program2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-3300
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Cattaneo listened to my questions, took time to explain my procedure. Feel very comfortable about my upcoming surgery.
About Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Cattaneo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cattaneo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cattaneo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cattaneo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cattaneo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cattaneo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cattaneo.
