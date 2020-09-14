Overview of Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD

Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Cattaneo works at Annapolis Thoracic Surgery Associates in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.