Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Annapolis, MD
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD

Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Cattaneo works at Annapolis Thoracic Surgery Associates in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cattaneo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Cancer Survivorship Program
    2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 481-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • MedStar St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis
Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2020
    Dr. Cattaneo listened to my questions, took time to explain my procedure. Feel very comfortable about my upcoming surgery.
    — Sep 14, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD

    General Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1356491450
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cattaneo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cattaneo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cattaneo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cattaneo works at Annapolis Thoracic Surgery Associates in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cattaneo’s profile.

    Dr. Cattaneo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cattaneo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cattaneo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cattaneo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cattaneo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cattaneo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

