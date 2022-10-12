Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chagares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD
Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Chagares' Office Locations
The Center for Outpatient Surgery1 Executive Dr Ste 4, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 450-9700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had an umbilical hernia repair surgery from Dr Stephen Chagares. I can’t say enough how kind, caring and professional he was. I highly recommend Dr. Chagares for anyone who is seeking a particular medical procedure.
About Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chagares has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chagares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chagares has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chagares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chagares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chagares.
