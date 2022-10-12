See All General Surgeons in Tinton Falls, NJ
Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (29)
Map Pin Small Tinton Falls, NJ
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD

Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Chagares works at Dr. Stephen Chagares in Tinton Falls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chagares' Office Locations

    The Center for Outpatient Surgery
    1 Executive Dr Ste 4, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 450-9700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Wound Repair
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Wound Repair

Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anorectal Abscess
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hepatectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619939758
    Education & Certifications

    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chagares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chagares has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chagares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chagares works at Dr. Stephen Chagares in Tinton Falls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chagares’s profile.

    Dr. Chagares has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chagares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chagares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chagares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chagares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chagares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

