Overview of Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD

Dr. Stephen Chagares, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Chagares works at Dr. Stephen Chagares in Tinton Falls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.