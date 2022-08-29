Overview of Dr. Stephen Champlin, MD

Dr. Stephen Champlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Champlin works at East Jefferson Womens Care in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.