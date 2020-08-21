Overview of Dr. Stephen Chandler, MD

Dr. Stephen Chandler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Chandler works at Dr. Andrew Ford in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.