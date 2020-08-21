Dr. Stephen Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Chandler, MD
Dr. Stephen Chandler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Jackson Hospital & Clinic1111 Olive St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-7221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had sinus surgery ten days ago, with two post op visits thus far. Dr. Chandler spends time listening to my questions and answering them, has genuine concern for how I am feeling, a great sense of humor, wonderful staff with office located conveniently on first floor with free parking in a lot across the street. Surgery was performed at an outpatient surgery center across the street that is friendly, efficient, and caring. Dr. Chandler was highly recommended by two people, now three (me). He is extremely knowledgeable in his field, and I now deeply trust any advice he offers, as well as his skills.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386752723
- West Virginia University Hosps
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
