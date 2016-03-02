Overview of Dr. Stephen Charbonnet, MD

Dr. Stephen Charbonnet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Charbonnet works at Houma Surgi Center Inc in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.