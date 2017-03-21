Overview of Dr. Stephen Chinn, MD

Dr. Stephen Chinn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.



Dr. Chinn works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.