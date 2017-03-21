Dr. Stephen Chinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Chinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Chinn, MD
Dr. Stephen Chinn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Chinn's Office Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4301
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Chinn after a night in the Straub ER. I could not urinate. I found Dr. Chinn to be extremely competent. He even diagnosed another condition I was suffering from before I could ask him what it was. I whole heartily would recommend Dr. Chinn to anyone seek a urologist.
About Dr. Stephen Chinn, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336245901
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.