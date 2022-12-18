Overview of Dr. Stephen Chow, MD

Dr. Stephen Chow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Chow works at Ultimate Sports & Orthopaedics in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.