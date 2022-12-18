See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Stephen Chow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (82)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Chow, MD

Dr. Stephen Chow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Chow works at Ultimate Sports & Orthopaedics in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopaedic Associates
    15990 Tuscola Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-4808
  2. 2
    Gerald Radlauer MD Inc.
    18523 Corwin Rd Ste D, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-4808
  3. 3
    Victor Valley Global Medical Center
    15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 245-8691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Hand Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
ACL Surgery
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Chondrocalcinosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Point Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Dec 18, 2022
    He is not very good at personality but he certainly knows his job and he is a very good doctor/surgeon.
    Marian Eleanor McDonell — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Chow, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447296652
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow has seen patients for Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

