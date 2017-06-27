Dr. Stephen Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Chung, MD
Dr. Stephen Chung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
-
1
Adventist Health Medical Group Neurology1111 S 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions
-
2
Chi St Anthony Hospital3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Dr Chung has been my Neurologist for 6 years. He has always treated me with respect and empathy. I have a great deal of trust in his knowledge and would recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Stephen Chung, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578673703
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Davis
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.