Overview

Dr. Stephen Clark, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Clinic For Colon/Rectal Surgery in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.