Dr. Stephen Clason, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Clason, MD
Dr. Stephen Clason, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Dr. Clason's Office Locations
Stephen E Clason, MD615 Piikoi St Ste 1802, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 591-9393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I came to Dr. Clason for a second opinion for cataract surgery done by another opthomologist. Dr.Clason explained the anatomy of the eye and how complicated it can be for a surgeon to calculate removal of stigmatism. He patiently listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. I truly feel that I got a better explanation from Dr Clason than with my own Dr. He eased my mind on what was done. If anyone is looking for a professional, caring opthomologist, I would highly recommend Dr. Clason
About Dr. Stephen Clason, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Ophthalmology
