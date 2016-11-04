Dr. Stephen Cleary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cleary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Cleary, MD
Dr. Stephen Cleary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Cleary's Office Locations
Langhorne Office1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 125, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-5610
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is my obgyn for 8 years. Highly recommend him. Excellent emotional support during my pregnancy as well as his experience and knowledges about every aspect of his job.
About Dr. Stephen Cleary, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1386646743
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
