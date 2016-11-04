Overview of Dr. Stephen Cleary, MD

Dr. Stephen Cleary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Cleary works at Womens Hlth Assocs Bucks County in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.