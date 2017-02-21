Dr. Clement accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Clement, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Clement, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Clement works at
Locations
Inova Core Research Laboratory3300 Gallows Rd Fl 2, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-3582
Georgetown University Medical Center4000 Reservoir Rd NW Bldg D, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clements is the best. Brilliant, compassionate, listens and takes decisive action. One the best doctors ever
About Dr. Stephen Clement, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Ctr
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clement works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
