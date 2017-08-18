Overview

Dr. Stephen Coates Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Coates Jr works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.