Dr. Stephen Cobert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, WA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center.
MultiCare Covington Clinic17700 SE 272nd St Ste 200, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 372-7115
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Cobert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California, San Diego
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobert has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobert.
