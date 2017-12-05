Overview of Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD

Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Coccaro works at Suffolk Plastic Surgeons, PC in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

