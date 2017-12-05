See All Plastic Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD

Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Coccaro works at Suffolk Plastic Surgeons, PC in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coccaro's Office Locations

    East Setauket Office
    179 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 1, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-4400
    Long Island Community Hospital
    101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2017
    I had breast reconstruction surgery due to breast cancer, Dr. Coccaro was very patient explaining the procedure to me. The surgery went well and I healed beautifully, the results turned out great. The staff is so understanding, there number one in my book. I would recommend this Dr. to family and friend. Wonderful Doctor
    Centereach, NY — Dec 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720193774
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
