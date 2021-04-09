Overview of Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD

Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Cockburn works at Novant Health Neurology - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.