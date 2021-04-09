Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD
Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Cockburn's Office Locations
Novant Health Neurology - Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 203, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 606-3947
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first meeting with Dr Cockburn was very satisfying. He listened to my concerns, answered my questions and thoughtfully discussed diagnostic/treatment options.
About Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1518303981
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cockburn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cockburn accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cockburn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cockburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cockburn has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cockburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cockburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockburn.
