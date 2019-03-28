Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Cooper Podiatry3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's always been great. I love the fact he brings students in and teach them as he exams me. No room for error. He listens and makes suggestions and I trust him which is hard for me to do.
About Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1417968355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
