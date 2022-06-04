See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Stephen Collins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Collins works at Yale-new Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yale-new Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510
  2. 2
    Center for Reproductive Endocrinology (formerly Sher Institute Dallas)
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C638, Dallas, TX 75230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 04, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Collins - we had sought his help in October 2021 and heard our first miracle heartbeats in December 2021. Compared to other IVF places I had worked with in the past, Dr. Collins made the process of a stimulation cycle, egg retrieval, embryo transfer etc very smooth with as few appointments as necessary to achieve a successful outcome. As someone who works a high-intensity job, this was very appreciated. As a provider, he is also kind, knowledgeable, and just a joy to work with especially during what can be a stressful and emotional fertility journey full of ups and downs. He was always upfront with us about how things were going and with expectations. Overall, it was a great experience and we will be going back to him in the future if needed!
    About Dr. Stephen Collins, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740571652
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale School of Medicine
    • Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

