Dr. Stephen Confer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Confer, MD
Dr. Stephen Confer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Confer works at
Dr. Confer's Office Locations
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 573-3947
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital2408 E 81st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 4 100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 208-3828
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough great things about Dr. Confer. He's dedicated to figuring out the problem and will do whatever is necessary to fix it. He truly cares about his patients and I'm so thankful I choose him to help me with my issue.
About Dr. Stephen Confer, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841345709
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
