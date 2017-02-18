Dr. Stephen Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Conner, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Conner, MD
Dr. Stephen Conner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.
Dr. Conner works at
Dr. Conner's Office Locations
Edmond Orthopedic Group1600 Medical Center Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 359-2266
Edmond Orthopedic Group14101 N Eastern Ave # S, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 359-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Connor did a great job and saved the use of my leg after I crushed my knee and broke my femur. He took good care of me and I was very pleased with everything he did. I appreciate him very much!
About Dr. Stephen Conner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- Kansas City Genl Hosp|Kansas City Genl Hospital
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Conner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conner has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
