Overview

Dr. Stephen Connery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Choctaw, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Connery works at Elite Wellness Pllc Sara Botchlet Aprn-cnp in Choctaw, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.