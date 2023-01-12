Dr. Conti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Conti, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Conti, MD
Dr. Stephen Conti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Of Toronto Canada
Dr. Conti's Office Locations
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.4676 Douglas Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-1116Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.45 Manor Hill Dr Ste 200, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-8851Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Answers all your questions and concerned with your eye health. Top notch Doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Conti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1215027115
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toronto Canada
- McGill University Montreal Canada
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conti has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conti speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Conti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.