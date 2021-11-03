Dr. Stephen Copen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Copen, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Copen, MD
Dr. Stephen Copen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Copen's Office Locations
Beverly Hills Dialysis Ctr50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 289-1612
Crescent Heights Dialysis Center8151 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 655-6226
Drh MD Mph A Professional Medical Corporation8631 W 3rd St Ste 1030E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-3390
Alex P Jardini MD874 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Directions (323) 232-6131
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Copen. And have been with him for about 20 years. He has always taken time to answer my questions and look up information for me to take on my condition that is relevant to my condition and recovery. Yeah the wait is long because he’s also giving that kind of attention to other patients. Bottom line doctors are overloaded now. That’s why some are no longer even taking new patients.
About Dr. Stephen Copen, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University So Calif
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copen speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Copen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.