Dr. Stephen Copen, MD

Nephrology
2.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Copen, MD

Dr. Stephen Copen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Copen works at Davita Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Copen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Dialysis Ctr
    50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-1612
  2. 2
    Crescent Heights Dialysis Center
    8151 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 655-6226
  3. 3
    Drh MD Mph A Professional Medical Corporation
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 1030E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-3390
  4. 4
    Alex P Jardini MD
    874 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 232-6131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Renal Scan
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Renal Scan

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 03, 2021
    I love Dr. Copen. And have been with him for about 20 years. He has always taken time to answer my questions and look up information for me to take on my condition that is relevant to my condition and recovery. Yeah the wait is long because he’s also giving that kind of attention to other patients. Bottom line doctors are overloaded now. That’s why some are no longer even taking new patients.
    Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Copen, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Copen, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447264981
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County University So Calif
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Copen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Copen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Copen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Copen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copen.

