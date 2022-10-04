Dr. Corday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Corday, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Corday, MD
Dr. Stephen Corday, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Corday works at
Dr. Corday's Office Locations
John L. Sherman MD Amc8635 W 3rd St Ste 790W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A caring and brilliant doctor
About Dr. Stephen Corday, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1194759803
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Corday accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corday works at
Dr. Corday has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Corday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.