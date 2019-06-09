Dr. Stephen Cortez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cortez, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Cortez, MD
Dr. Stephen Cortez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Cortez works at
Dr. Cortez's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Woman Care LLC1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 160, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 272-4701
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cortez?
just now I have seen Dr Cortez for about A year. I needed to have a Hysterectomy and Dr Cortez not only was patient and kind with me but explained the procedure and my after care in full detail. His bed side manner is by far the BEST in any doctor I've ever had. Compassionate and Caring always. Thank you Dr Cortez for taking such good care of me. :). I'm being good and following doctors orders and resting. Will see you soon for my post opt appointment.
About Dr. Stephen Cortez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306814025
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortez works at
Dr. Cortez has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.