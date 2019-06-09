Overview of Dr. Stephen Cortez, MD

Dr. Stephen Cortez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Cortez works at Florida Woman Care LLC in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.