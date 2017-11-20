Overview of Dr. Stephen Courtin, MD

Dr. Stephen Courtin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Courtin works at Medstar Good Smrtn Hosp Grtrcs in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Constipation and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.