Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD
Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Courtney's Office Locations
1
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
2
Advanced Spine Center2004 Ventura Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
This man is one of the most honorable physicians I have been associated with in the last 15 years. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, and ethical. He knows his work and constantly strives to improve, not only his skills and correction devices and aids, but but patient welfare. He is unselfish and caring. I wholeheartedly support and endorse Dr. Stephen Courtney.
About Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Spine Institute
- Texas A&M HSC/Scott & White Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
