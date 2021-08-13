Overview

Dr. Stephen Couture, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of South Carolina|Medical College Of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Couture works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Dermatology - 5304 Indian Grave Rd in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.