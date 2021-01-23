See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD

Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Couvillion works at California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Couvillion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Retina Consultants
    525 E Micheltorena St # 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 966-7085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Couvillion?

    Jan 23, 2021
    Great patient doctor. Explains things well and takes his time to be sure you understand treatments.
    — Jan 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Couvillion to family and friends

    Dr. Couvillion's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Couvillion

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316980014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couvillion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Couvillion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couvillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Couvillion works at California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Couvillion’s profile.

    Dr. Couvillion has seen patients for Floaters, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couvillion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvillion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvillion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvillion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.