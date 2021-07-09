See All Cardiologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Stephen Covey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division

Dr. Covey works at Steven W. Seiden, MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone South Shore Heart--Rockville Centre
    242 Merrick Rd Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    Jul 09, 2021
    Dr Covey has been taking care of my husband for a few years now. Not only is he an excellent doctor, but he is caring & considerate. When you're in the exam room, you feel "heard". He listens to what you have to say, explains what he thinks is going on & considers your feelings in the plan of care. We recommend him highly to anyone we know needing Cardiac care. In addition, we know that any other doctor he refers us to for whatever reason, we can trust, because we trust him implicitly. Also, the office is run like a well oiled machine! Never in the waiting room more than 5 or 10 minutes tops before being called in. And the staff is fantastic! Amazing all around!!
    Donna Ehrick — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Covey, MD

    Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Covey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covey is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Covey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Covey works at Steven W. Seiden, MD in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Covey's profile.

    Dr. Covey has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covey on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Covey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

