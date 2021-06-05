Dr. Stephen Cowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cowley, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Cowley, MD
Dr. Stephen Cowley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Cowley's Office Locations
Pell City Office70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 971-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Trussville Office5890 Valley Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 971-5000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 11:45amFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Birmingham Orthopedics & Spine Specialists4600 Highway 280 Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 971-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an excellent Dr and I trust him completely. I had both knees replaced and I did everything he said to do. I’m now seeing him for my back. He’s the only one I trust
About Dr. Stephen Cowley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowley has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.