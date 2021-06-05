Overview of Dr. Stephen Cowley, MD

Dr. Stephen Cowley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Cowley works at Birmingham Orthopedics, Sports and Spine in Pell City, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.