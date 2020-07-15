Overview

Dr. Stephen Cox, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Georgia Campus - Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at Wmg Pediatrics Avalon Health in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Dawsonville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.