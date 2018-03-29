Overview of Dr. Stephen Crook, MD

Dr. Stephen Crook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Crook works at OHSU/Adventist Multispecialty Surgery Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.