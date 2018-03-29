Dr. Stephen Crook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Crook, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Crook, MD
Dr. Stephen Crook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Crook's Office Locations
OHSU/Adventist Multispecialty Surgery Clinic10000 SE Main St Ste 316, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 256-1575Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Crook as my surgeon. He was very easy to talk to and listens when you talk to him or have questions. Makes you feel very comfortable and at ease.
About Dr. Stephen Crook, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841251832
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crook has seen patients for Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Crook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crook.
