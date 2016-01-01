Dr. Culp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Culp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Culp, MD
Dr. Stephen Culp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with University Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Dr. Culp works at
Dr. Culp's Office Locations
-
1
500 Fontaine Clinic500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center1240 LEE ST, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Culp, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194830091
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Urology
Dr. Culp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culp has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Culp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culp.
