Dr. Stephen Dada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dada works at Crown Surgery Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.