Dr. Stephen Dada, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Dada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Dada works at Crown Surgery Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Crown Surgery Medical Group
    25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 203, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 973-7290
  2
    Crown Surgery Medical Group
    482 Corona Mall, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 736-0696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Pelvic Abscess
Ileus
Obesity
Pelvic Abscess
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr Dada did surgery on me, last month, and everything went well. He did great and made sure I was on the best hands. I felt very safe during and after the procedure and I am 95% healed now, Dr Dada is a life saver, thank you doc!
    J PVera — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Dada, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710040605
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    • Atlanta Med Ctr
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Dada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dada has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

