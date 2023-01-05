Overview of Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD

Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Dailey works at Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Carlisle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.