Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD

Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Dailey works at Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Carlisle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme
    3399 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-5530
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania
    250 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  • Upmc Carlisle
  • UPMC Harrisburg

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 05, 2023
    I reached my decision to address my situation after 3 months of steadily increasing difficulties with my left wrist/hand. Dr. Dailey was mentioned several times as a first class hand specialist at OIP where I was successfully treated in the past. Within less than one month, I met Dr. Dailey, had X-rays, MRI, surgery decision, EKG, and actual surgery. Currently in hand rehab at OIP and expect a complete recovery. A most impressive experience for a procedure that had to be performed. Thank God for modern medicine.
    Bill Peregrin — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386642023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dailey has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

