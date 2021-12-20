Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO
Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Grand Rapids OB/GYN and Center for Women's Sexual Health4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 247-1700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Dr. Dalm is the absolute best! He has so much experience and it shows! He is so patient, kind, and understanding. He takes a wonderful approach to medicine, has great bedside manner, and truly cares about his patients. Dr. Dalm takes a proactive approach to his patients. While other doctors brushed off reproductive symptoms I had and just wanted to write prescriptions, Dr. Dalm immediately worked to find out the issues by ordering an ultrasound and blood work. We trust Dr. Dalm fully, especially during labor and delivery. He safely delivered our first baby and we are so thrilled he will be delivering our second. I have no worries about labor / delivery knowing I have such an experienced Dr that my husband and I fully trust.
- Botsford Gnrl Hosp
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Dr. Dalm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalm has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
