Overview

Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Dalm works at Grand Rapids OB/GYN and Center for Women's Sexual Health in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.