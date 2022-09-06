See All Neurosurgeons in New Bern, NC
Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD

Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center, Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dalrymple works at Carolina Craniospinal Neurosurgery in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dalrymple's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolinas Craniospinal Neurosurgery
    2111 Neuse Blvd Ste A, New Bern, NC 28560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 638-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center
  • Carteret Health Care
  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr. Dalrymple was kind, understanding and professional. He is skilled in his craft as I was relieved of pain immediately after surgery. I healed quickly without any problem and I couldn't be happier.
    Bambi Parnell — Sep 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265473516
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalrymple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalrymple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalrymple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalrymple works at Carolina Craniospinal Neurosurgery in New Bern, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dalrymple’s profile.

    Dr. Dalrymple has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalrymple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalrymple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalrymple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalrymple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalrymple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

