Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalrymple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD
Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center, Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dalrymple works at
Dr. Dalrymple's Office Locations
-
1
Carolinas Craniospinal Neurosurgery2111 Neuse Blvd Ste A, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 638-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalrymple?
Dr. Dalrymple was kind, understanding and professional. He is skilled in his craft as I was relieved of pain immediately after surgery. I healed quickly without any problem and I couldn't be happier.
About Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265473516
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalrymple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalrymple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalrymple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalrymple works at
Dr. Dalrymple has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalrymple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalrymple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalrymple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalrymple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalrymple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.