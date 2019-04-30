See All Family Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO

Family Medicine
3.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Dalton works at Stephen Dalton D.O. Family Medicine in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lubbock Integrative Medical Associates
    4002 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 795-1393
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 30, 2019
    I was his patient for several years and he was awesome. He got my blood pressure and gout under control-haven't had a gout episode since I started seeing him in 2011. He did it without expensive pharmaceutical medicines with horrible side effects and I still take many of the supplements he put me on. I am in my late 60's and people think I am in my forties. He is great.
    — Apr 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO
    About Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Tex Tech U Rahc
    • Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University
