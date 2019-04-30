Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO
Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Dalton works at
Locations
Lubbock Integrative Medical Associates4002 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 795-1393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was his patient for several years and he was awesome. He got my blood pressure and gout under control-haven't had a gout episode since I started seeing him in 2011. He did it without expensive pharmaceutical medicines with horrible side effects and I still take many of the supplements he put me on. I am in my late 60's and people think I am in my forties. He is great.
About Dr. Stephen Dalton, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1396748554
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Rahc
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Texas Tech University
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
