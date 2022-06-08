See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (40)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bear Valley Community Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Dr. Damiani works at STEPHEN M DAMIANI DO in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stephen M Damiani DO
    18092 Wika Rd Ste 110, Apple Valley, CA 92307
(760) 946-3366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bear Valley Community Hospital
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Doctor is great. His receptionists and support staff are generally pleasant but not always. Getting through on a phone call can be difficult if not impossible at times.
    — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1609820950
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damiani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damiani works at STEPHEN M DAMIANI DO in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Damiani’s profile.

    Dr. Damiani has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Damiani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damiani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

