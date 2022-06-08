Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bear Valley Community Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Locations
Stephen M Damiani DO18092 Wika Rd Ste 110, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Bear Valley Community Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is great. His receptionists and support staff are generally pleasant but not always. Getting through on a phone call can be difficult if not impossible at times.
About Dr. Stephen Damiani, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damiani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damiani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damiani has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Damiani speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Damiani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.