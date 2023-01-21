See All Ophthalmologists in Conway, AR
Dr. Stephen Davis, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Davis, MD

Dr. Stephen Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Davis works at Arkansas Retina in Conway, AR with other offices in Fort Smith, AR and Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magie-Mabrey Eye Clinic Conway
    924 MAIN ST, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic
    3215 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 452-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Arkansas Retina
    9800 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 223-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Davis is a wonderful doctor that takes time to listen to his patient. I really appreciate all he has done to improve my vision. The staff at Arkansas Retina Clinic are also super nice and professional. I highly recommend this doctor.
    Raul I — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326256918
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

