Overview of Dr. Stephen Davis, MD

Dr. Stephen Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Clavicle Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.